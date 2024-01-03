Five more JaPa candidates quit electoral race

Abdul Mannan Talukder from Sunamganj-1 made the announcement of quitting the election at a media conference at Jamalganj upazila press club in Sunamganj on Tuesday.

He sent a letter to the party top brass alleging about not receiving any help from the central leaders. “I clearly understand that this is an election of seat sharing and making a mockery of the electoral system,” he wrote in the letter.

Candidate from Habiganj-2 constituency, Shankar Paul, also alleged the same and announced quitting the election through a video message.

The party’s candidate from Dinajpur-2 constituency, Mahbub Alam, cited his suspicion about the fairness of the election as reason for quitting the electoral fray.

“I’m in doubt about how neutral the voting process, counting and result announcement would be,” he said while addressing a press conference at Biral upazila Jatiya Party office on Tuesday afternoon.

Shamsuddin Khan from Gazipur-4 constituency cited “pressure and threat” as reasons for quitting the national election.