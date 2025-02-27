New party of youth 'National Citizens Party', top 5 posts finalised

The new political party, National Citizens Party, under the initiative of the Jatiyo Nagorik Committee and the Anti-Discrimination Student movement is set to be launched tomorrow, Friday.

Nahid Islam has been finalised as the convenor of the youth-led political party, while Akhtar Hossain has been confirmed as the member secretary.

Additionally, Hasnat Abdullah has been made chief organiser for the southern region, Sarjis Alam the chief organiser for the northern region and Nasiruddin Patwari the chief coordinator.