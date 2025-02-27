New party of youth 'National Citizens Party', top 5 posts finalised
The new political party, National Citizens Party, under the initiative of the Jatiyo Nagorik Committee and the Anti-Discrimination Student movement is set to be launched tomorrow, Friday.
Nahid Islam has been finalised as the convenor of the youth-led political party, while Akhtar Hossain has been confirmed as the member secretary.
Additionally, Hasnat Abdullah has been made chief organiser for the southern region, Sarjis Alam the chief organiser for the northern region and Nasiruddin Patwari the chief coordinator.
A joint meeting of the Jatiya Nagorik Committee and Anti-Discrimination Student Movement was held at the central office of the Jatiya Nagorik Committee at Banglamotor in the capital from noon to the afternoon on Thursday.
These decisions were made during the meeting. Four responsible leaders from the Jatiya Nagorik Committee, who participated in the meeting, confirmed the party name and the positions where leadership has been finalized.
Meeting sources revealed that due to multiple candidates for the positions of senior joint convener and senior joint secretary, leadership for these positions has not yet been finalised.
Tomorrow afternoon, the new party will be formally launched at an event at Manik Mia Avenue in the capital, where the names of the individuals nominated for top positions will be announced.