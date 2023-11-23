BNP, Jamaat, like-minded parties threaten to resist one-sided polls

The leaders of BNP and some like-minded parties and alliances on Thursday threatened that the people of the country will foil the government’s move to hold a lopsided national election on 7 January by using their all might.

Speaking at demonstrations and rallies in different areas of the capital in support of their ongoing 48-hour blockade on Thursday, they also called upon the government to cancel the election schedule to pave the way for holding a credible and participatory election.

The leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies brought out sudden processions in different areas, including in Fakirapool, Motijheel, Panthapath, Dhupkhola, Merul Badda, Jatrabari, Agargaon, Shyampur Kadamtoli, Demra, Sabujbagh, Khilgaon and Banglamotor areas during the second day of the 48-hour blockade.

Besides, Ganatantra Mancha, two factions of Gono Odhikar Parishad, the 12-party alliance, and Left Democratic Alliance, Jatiyatabadi Somomona Jote and Gonoforum and People’s party staged demonstrations and rallies in Bijoynagar, Naya Paltan and the National Press Club areas.

From these processions and rallies, the opposition leaders and activists chanted various slogans against the election commission and the government for their ‘attempt’ to hold a lopsided election.