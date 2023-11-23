BNP, Jamaat, like-minded parties threaten to resist one-sided polls

The leaders of BNP and some like-minded parties and alliances on Thursday threatened that the people of the country will foil the government’s move to hold a lopsided national election on 7 January by using their all might.
Speaking at demonstrations and rallies in different areas of the capital in support of their ongoing 48-hour blockade on Thursday, they also called upon the government to cancel the election schedule to pave the way for holding a credible and participatory election.
The leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies brought out sudden processions in different areas, including in Fakirapool, Motijheel, Panthapath, Dhupkhola, Merul Badda, Jatrabari, Agargaon, Shyampur Kadamtoli, Demra, Sabujbagh, Khilgaon and Banglamotor areas during the second day of the 48-hour blockade.
Besides, Ganatantra Mancha, two factions of Gono Odhikar Parishad, the 12-party alliance, and Left Democratic Alliance, Jatiyatabadi Somomona Jote and Gonoforum and People’s party staged demonstrations and rallies in Bijoynagar, Naya Paltan and the National Press Club areas.
From these processions and rallies, the opposition leaders and activists chanted various slogans against the election commission and the government for their ‘attempt’ to hold a lopsided election.
As in the previous days since 29 October, BNP’s Naya Paltan central office remained locked on Thursday amid the presence of law enforcers on roads on both sides in front of the BNP central office.
BNP senior joint secretary along with some party leaders and workers brought out a sudden procession in the Fakirapool area around 6 am in support of the blockade.
Addressing the programme, Rizvi said BNP leaders and workers across the country are peacefully taking to the streets to observe the blockade programme, ignoring the bloodshot eyes of the government and its law enforcers.
“The current government will not be able to hang onto power this time as people will foil its move to hold a lopsided election,” he said.
The BNP leader alleged that police are arresting the opposition leaders and activists, filing ‘false’ and ‘fictitious ’cases against them, attacking and raiding their houses and arresting their parents and brothers." But the blockade cannot be resisted.”
"Our statement is clear that the government will not be able to dodge people to retain power anymore. The people's movement for establishing their right to vote cannot be suppressed," he warned.
Rizvi said the current regime must quit by handing over power to a non-party administration. “The subservient election commission will have to go and a new commission must be formed to hold a free and fair and participatory election under them. Otherwise, no election will be allowed.”
Dhaka district unit general secretary Nipun Roy brought out a process in the Motijheel area around 6:30 pm and demanded the cancellation of the election schedule.
Besides, leaders of different associate bodies of BNP brought out processions in different other city areas.
Meanwhile, the leaders and activists of Ganatantra Mancha brought out a procession around 11am at Topkhana Road around 11am and it ended in front of the National Press Club through a brief rally.
Speaking at the rally, Saiful Haque, general secretary of the Revolutionary Workers Party, said the government has started a game of lopsided election by decorating the election field with 'poisonous flowers'.
He warned that the opposition parties together with the people will resist the one-sided election by any means.
Haque said the future generation will not only call the current regime the vote thief and voter robber but also a mass enemy.
“We would like to say clearly, stop all this game...if this game is not stopped, the people of Bangladesh are ready for a final fight even by risking their lives,” he said.
Besides, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami brought out processions at 10 points of Dhaka in support of the countrywide blockade programme.
According to a party press release, Jammat took out processions in Uttara, Mirpur, Motijheel, Jatrabari, Demra, Waari, Gendaria, and Sharir Akhra areas, led by the party’s central and Dhaka city leaders.