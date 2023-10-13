Election will be incomplete without BNP: CEC

Chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal on Thursday said that the election might remain incomplete if BNP doesn’t participate in the election.

“Although different small parties are taking part in the poll, it is undeniable that they are not equal to BNP. If the party (BNP) doesn't participate in the election, there's no doubt that an uncertainty or an incompletion might prevail in the election,” he said.