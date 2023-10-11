‘Inclusive elections an instrument for ensuring democratic accountability’

Absence of equitable development has given rise to extreme inequality in the society as democratic accountability has weakened during this period.

Ensuring that accountability entails inclusive, transparent and competitive elections in the country.

Speakers made these remarks at a media briefing organised by Citizen’s Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh at the city’s Brac Center today, Wednesday.

Four separate reports were presented at the press conference titled "Citizen agenda for inclusive development and equity: Education, Health, Climate Change, and Social Protection".

CPD’s distinguished fellow Debapriya Bhattacharya said, “We have to understand how true and accurate the development story we hear from the ruling party is. Discrimination has increased along with growth. The rule of the middle class has diminished of late. A coterie comprising very wealthy, politically powerful and internationally connected has risen up.”

He said a true development can be achieved through ensuring the rights of underprivileged class. This will not be possible without establishing democratic accountability. Election is the biggest tool for the citizens to express their rights and accountability can be ensured by inclusive, transparent and competitive election.

Citizen’s Platform’s core member and Manusher Jonno Foundation’s executive director Shahin Anam said the question remains whether we have created a society that safeguards justice and rights of people. Many people in the country are deprived of justice and basic needs.