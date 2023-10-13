It's time to exit, foreign trips won’t help anymore: Mirza Fakhrul  

BNP secretary general, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, called out to the ruling party, stating that it is time for them to step down and that foreign visits will not help them to stay in power.

He said, “They (the government) seem very pleased, having spent 18 days in the US and now planning to visit Brussels. They are going around, visiting different countries, attempting to cling to power.”

Mirza Fakhrul added, “Travelling abroad will serve no purpose. It's time to leave power. I want to make it clear that the people of this country are fed up and eager to break free from your rule. People now want to escape from your oppression, theft, corruption, and the relentless destruction of the state.”

Mirza Fakhrul Islam made these remarks at a student convention organised by the 'Anti-Fascist Student Union' at Ramna Engineers Institution Auditorium on Thursday evening.