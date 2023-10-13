It's time to exit, foreign trips won’t help anymore: Mirza Fakhrul  

BNP secretary general, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, called out to the ruling party, stating that it is time for them to step down and that foreign visits will not help them to stay in power.
He said, “They (the government) seem very pleased, having spent 18 days in the US and now planning to visit Brussels. They are going around, visiting different countries, attempting to cling to power.”
Mirza Fakhrul added, “Travelling abroad will serve no purpose. It's time to leave power. I want to make it clear that the people of this country are fed up and eager to break free from your rule. People now want to escape from your oppression, theft, corruption, and the relentless destruction of the state.”
Mirza Fakhrul Islam made these remarks at a student convention organised by the 'Anti-Fascist Student Union' at Ramna Engineers Institution Auditorium on Thursday evening.
Mirza Fakhrul also advised the government to make a decision during the upcoming Durga Puja holiday. He said, “I'm still saying, there is time. Our Manna Sahib (Mahmudur Rahman Manna) spoke of Durga Puja. It’s a good opportunity. During the Durga Puja holidays, deliberate on a quick decision to hold elections under a non-partisan neutral government. The problem will be solved. People will go to vote.”
Addressing the head of the government, Mirza Fakhrul said, “If she is so popular, then what is the problem in ensuring a fair vote? You have built the Padma Bridge, constructed underground tunnels, erected flyovers, and built elevated expressways. People will vote for you. So, give an election under a neutral government.”
The BNP secretary general also stated, “You will not do that. Because, you know, if there is a fair election, you won’t survive.”
"Don't sit idle"
The secretary general of BNP urged the student community not to remain idle in the 'one-point' movement to overthrow the government. He said, “We are in a significant battle. It's is a formidable force, which both you and we regard as the fascist force. We are waging a war to rid ourselves of these fascist forces, who have stripped away all our rights, crushed our dreams, and turned Bangladesh into a living hell, in the words of the judge appointed by them.”
The secretary general of BNP added, "Don't keep your mouths shut, don't fold your arms and sit still. If you want to survive, if you want to save the country, if you want to protect your parents and siblings, then you have to wake up and take to the streets. They must be defeated through fighting and striving. We must march forward with a resolute oath.”
In this context, Mirza Fakhrul brought up the incident of BNP leader Shahiduddin Chowdhury (Annie) being arrested from his house. The police broke down the door and took him to the police station on Tuesday night. He said, 'It is a shame for everyone.' At this point, a brave person like Annie stands up in court and says, 'The police don't even beat thieves like that.'
Mirza Fakhrul urged the students to wake up and emphasised, “The message from this incident is clear - don't stay silent, don't keep your arms folded. Everyone needs to wake up. Otherwise, they will take complete control over you. Tomorrow they might beat all of you just like they beat Annie today. You have to realise that.”
Referring to the ruling party, the BNP leader said, "They are taking everything away from us, depriving our mother (Khaleda Zia) of treatment abroad. Our 648 brothers have fallen victim to enforced disappearances, and thousands of our leaders and workers are victims of extrajudicial killing. In this past year, 22 youth leaders, student leaders, and Swecchasebak Dal leaders were shot dead on the streets." He continued, “Where is the protest against this? You have to awaken that rebel within you.”
Coordinator of Jatiya Chhatra Oikya, Acting President of Bangladesh Chhatra Dal Rashed Iqbal Khan presided over the convention. Mahmudur Rahman Manna of Nagorik Oikya, Saiful Haque of Biplobli Workers Party, Zonayed Saki of Ganasamhati Andolan, Subrata Chowdhury of Gano Forum, Shahid Uddin Mahmud of JSD and many others spoke in the convention.
On 29 September, 'Anti-Fascist Student Union' was formed with 15 student organisations supporting BNP and other parties in simultaneous movement. Tariqul Islam of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad, Moshiur Rahman Khan of Chhatra Parishad, Tawfiq Uz Zaman of Chhatra League (JSD), Mehdi Hasan of Democratic Chhatra Dal, Mehdi Hasan of Nagorik Chhatra Oikya, Kazi Faiz Ahmed of Jatiya Chhatra Samaj and others spoke on the occasion.
General secretary Saif Mahmud Jewel, spokesperson of Anti-Fascist Jatiya Chhatra Oikya, presented a 9-point demand at the convention. Thousands of students from various educational institutions participated in this convention. At one point, the premises of the Engineers Institution, including the auditorium, turned into a mass gathering.