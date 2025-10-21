Awami League office in Chattogram occupied under NCP leader's leadership

A group of youth led by a leader of the National Citizen Party (NCP) on Tuesday afternoon took over the Chattogram district (north) office of the Awami League (AL), whose activities have been banned.

The office was housed in the Dost Building of New Market of the city.

Arif Moinuddin, joint coordinator of NCP’s Chattogram city committee and former convener of the city unit of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, led the takeover. He was accompanied by former coordinators and activists of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

A video of the takeover of the Awami League’s Chattogram North District office has spread on social media Facebook.

The footage shows a group of youths vandalising a mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the wall in front of the office.

NCP and Anti-Discrimination Student Movement leaders, including Arif Moinuddin, were seen in the video.