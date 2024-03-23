Fear of feud, conflict looms in AL ahead of upazila polls

Ruling Awami League still maintains the decision that it, as a party, will not nominate any candidates for the upcoming upazila parishad elections, in an effort to mitigate internal feuds.

But the decision itself triggered discord at the grassroots level across the country, and it became evident in February this year.

A local leader of Awami League in Khoksha of Kushtia allegedly lifted one of his political colleagues and abused him physically and mentally on Thursday.