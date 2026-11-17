Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) lawmaker Osman Faruk has resigned as a member of parliament (MP).

Sources at the Parliament Secretariat said he had sent his resignation letter by email to Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad.

He was elected from the Kishoreganj-3 constituency in the 13th parliamentary election.

Sources concerned said Osman Faruk had been staying in the United States for some time. In his resignation letter, he cited ill health as the reason for stepping down.