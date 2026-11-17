BNP MP Osman Faruk resigns from parliament
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) lawmaker Osman Faruk has resigned as a member of parliament (MP).
Sources at the Parliament Secretariat said he had sent his resignation letter by email to Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad.
He was elected from the Kishoreganj-3 constituency in the 13th parliamentary election.
Sources concerned said Osman Faruk had been staying in the United States for some time. In his resignation letter, he cited ill health as the reason for stepping down.
He also did not vote in the presidential election on 20 August. He was in the United States at the time.
A high level source from BNP said Osman Faruk had been dissatisfied over not being given a ministerial portfolio. He may have resigned for this reason, the source added.
Osman Faruk won the Kishoreganj-3 (Karimganj–Tarail) constituency in the eighth parliamentary election in 2001.
At the time, he served as education minister in the four-party alliance government led by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.
Osman Faruk had spent a long time in the United States.