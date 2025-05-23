Frustrated and angry, chief advisor talks of "resigning"

After the meeting of the advisory council, Nahid Islam, the convener of the National Citizens Party (NCP), met with the chief advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus. He visited the Chief Adviser’s residence, Jamuna, in the evening. After leaving, Nahid Islam told BBC Bangla later that night that Professor Muhammad Yunus was "considering resignation."

Earlier, following the advisory council meeting, the chief advisor talked for long with the advisors. Sources present at the meeting told Prothom Alo that topics discussed included the daily road blockades in Dhaka due to protests, lack of consensus among political parties on reforms and other issues, and various parties' non-cooperation in state affairs. At one point, the chief adviser expressed his inability to function effectively and raised the question of why he should remain in office if meaningful reforms are not taking place.

Sources present at the meeting further reported that at one stage the chief adviser told them they should consider forming another interim government, as he wishes to step down. He also expressed doubts about whether it would be possible to conduct a free and fair election under the current circumstances. He questioned whether the police and administration would be able to prevent incidents such as ballot snatching if the election was held under these conditions. He said if the election was not conducted properly, the public would blame him.