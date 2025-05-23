Frustrated and angry, chief advisor talks of "resigning"
Chief advisor of the interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus, has expressed anger and frustration at the prevailing situation in the country. He went as far as saying, what was the use of remaining of the office of chief advisor if he could perform his duties properly.
Professor Yunus discussed the overall situation of the country with other advisors in an unscheduled discussion on Thursday afternoon, following a regular meeting of the Advisory Council. During the conversation, he expressed his anger and disappointment. This has been confirmed through conversations with multiple advisors of the interim government and a senior official in a high level of the administration.
After the meeting of the advisory council, Nahid Islam, the convener of the National Citizens Party (NCP), met with the chief advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus. He visited the Chief Adviser’s residence, Jamuna, in the evening. After leaving, Nahid Islam told BBC Bangla later that night that Professor Muhammad Yunus was "considering resignation."
Earlier, following the advisory council meeting, the chief advisor talked for long with the advisors. Sources present at the meeting told Prothom Alo that topics discussed included the daily road blockades in Dhaka due to protests, lack of consensus among political parties on reforms and other issues, and various parties' non-cooperation in state affairs. At one point, the chief adviser expressed his inability to function effectively and raised the question of why he should remain in office if meaningful reforms are not taking place.
Sources present at the meeting further reported that at one stage the chief adviser told them they should consider forming another interim government, as he wishes to step down. He also expressed doubts about whether it would be possible to conduct a free and fair election under the current circumstances. He questioned whether the police and administration would be able to prevent incidents such as ballot snatching if the election was held under these conditions. He said if the election was not conducted properly, the public would blame him.
According to meeting sources, the chief adviser suggested delivering a speech to the nation to highlight the issue of non-cooperation from various quarters. At one point, a draft of the speech was even prepared. However, no final decision was made regarding the speech, and it may be discussed again later.
What Nahid told BBC Bangla
In the evening, Nahid Islam, the convener of the National Citizens Party (NCP), met with the chief advisor. Later, advisers Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain and Mahfuj Alam also visited Jamuna to meet with the chief advisor.
Several sources within the NCP told Prothom Alo that Nahid Islam entered Jamuna around 7:00 pm and had an exclusive conversation with the chief advisor that lasted for some time.
Nahid Islam himself confirmed the meeting with the chief advisor to Prothom Alo.
Meanwhile, BBC Bangla reported at night that Nahid Islam went to meet Professor Muhammad Yunus after hearing that the chief advisor might resign. He told BBC, "Given the ongoing situation in the country, and the news we’ve been hearing since this morning about Sir possibly resigning, I went to meet him to discuss that issue."
Nahid Islam told BBC Bangla that the chief advisor expressed concern that he may not be able to continue working under the current circumstances in the country. He said, “Sir said, ‘If I can’t do my job… You brought me in after a mass uprising, hoping for change and reform in the country. But the way things are unfolding—the protests, and the way I am being held hostage—I cannot function like this.’”
Saying that the chief adviser as “considering resignation,” Nahid Islam told BBC Bangla, “He said he is thinking about it. He feels that the situation has become such that he will not be able to carry out his responsibilities.”
However, Nahid Islam, the NCP convener, has urged the chief adviser not to take a decision as drastic as resignation. On this point, he said, “Considering the aspirations of the mass uprising, national security, and the future of the country, we urged him to stay strong and remain in unity with all parties. We hope everyone will cooperate with him.”