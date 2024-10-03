BNP will join talks with interim govt Saturday 

However, other members of the BNP delegation are yet to be confirmed. According to sources, the party will finalise the delegation members today, or tomorrow.

Apart from the BNP, the chief adviser will hold dialogues with two other political parties – Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) and Bam Ganatantrik Jot (leftist democratic alliance) – later on the day.

CPB general secretary Ruhin Hossain confirmed the information to Prothom Alo, saying that they have been invited by the interim government to attend a discussion at 4:00 pm on Saturday.

On Wednesday, the chief adviser’s press secretary, Shafiqul Alam, told a press briefing that the interim government chief, alongside other advisers, is set to host another round of dialogue with the political parties, starting from Saturday.