BNP will join talks with interim govt Saturday
The interim government is set to begin a new round of dialogue with major political parties on Saturday, starting with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).
The discussion will take place at state guest house Jamuna at 2:30 pm, where BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will lead their delegation, said the party’s media cell member Shairul Kabir Khan.
However, other members of the BNP delegation are yet to be confirmed. According to sources, the party will finalise the delegation members today, or tomorrow.
Apart from the BNP, the chief adviser will hold dialogues with two other political parties – Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) and Bam Ganatantrik Jot (leftist democratic alliance) – later on the day.
CPB general secretary Ruhin Hossain confirmed the information to Prothom Alo, saying that they have been invited by the interim government to attend a discussion at 4:00 pm on Saturday.
On Wednesday, the chief adviser’s press secretary, Shafiqul Alam, told a press briefing that the interim government chief, alongside other advisers, is set to host another round of dialogue with the political parties, starting from Saturday.
Since the formation of the interim government on 8 August, there have already been two rounds of discussions with the political parties. According to the press secretary, different contemporary issues, particularly reform commissions and law and order situation, will be on the table during the upcoming dialogues.
Shafiqul Alam hoped that the reform commissions will be fulfilled within two or three days.
The government formed a total of six commissions to carry out reforms in six crucial sectors – electoral system, police administration, judiciary, anti-corruption system, public administration, and constitution.
While making the announcement on 11 September, the chief adviser hoped that the nation would embark on a new journey through these reforms, in line with the spirit of the July uprising and expectations of all.