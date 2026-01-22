Shaheed Zia’s canal excavation programme to be revived

Noting that many people from the Sylhet region travel to London, he added the BNP wanted to provide training for young people. Arrangements would be made in every district for skills training and foreign-language education.

Addressing the rally, Tarique Rahman further said, “Just as Dr Zubaida is your daughter, I too am your son. As part of this family, as a member of this family, I am also a son of this area. Therefore, once again, my appeal to you remains. What is that appeal? On the 12th, Insha’Allah, the sheaf of paddy will once again be victorious from this area. Just as it happened in the past, it will happen again.”

The BNP chairman said that the people of the country could not cast their votes for the past 15 to 16 years.

“We want to see a change in the fate of the people of this country,” he said. “Because we have seen how, during the period of autocracy over the last 15–16 years, the people’s freedom of expression was taken away. Their right to speak was stripped from them. We have seen how people were deprived of their voting rights year after year.”