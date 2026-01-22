Tarique Rahman in Sylhet
Shaheed Zia’s canal excavation programme to be revived
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Tarique Rahman has said he intends to revive Shaheed Zia’s canal excavation programme to address the problems faced by farmers and to resolve water shortages across the country.
He made the remarks while addressing party leaders and activists as well as members of the public gathered at his in-laws’ residence at Biraimpur village, Silam union of South Surma upazila in Sylhet around 12:45 am on Thursday.
Tarique Rahman asked whether anyone present had seen or was familiar with the canal excavation programme undertaken during the time of Shaheed Zia. In response, several elderly attendees said that they had witnessed it.
He said he wanted to make mothers, sisters and farmers self-reliant through the introduction of family cards and farmer cards, and urged people to ensure the victory of the “sheaf of paddy” in order to create opportunities to implement such initiatives.
After offering prayers at the shrines of Hazrat Shahjalal (RA) and Hazrat Shah Paran (RA) in Sylhet, Tarique Rahman said, “By the grace of Allah, from the soil of South Surma I begin the party’s campaign today for the election to be held on 12 February.”
He said that young people must take responsibility for building a better country in the days ahead.
Noting that many people from the Sylhet region travel to London, he added the BNP wanted to provide training for young people. Arrangements would be made in every district for skills training and foreign-language education.
Addressing the rally, Tarique Rahman further said, “Just as Dr Zubaida is your daughter, I too am your son. As part of this family, as a member of this family, I am also a son of this area. Therefore, once again, my appeal to you remains. What is that appeal? On the 12th, Insha’Allah, the sheaf of paddy will once again be victorious from this area. Just as it happened in the past, it will happen again.”
The BNP chairman said that the people of the country could not cast their votes for the past 15 to 16 years.
“We want to see a change in the fate of the people of this country,” he said. “Because we have seen how, during the period of autocracy over the last 15–16 years, the people’s freedom of expression was taken away. Their right to speak was stripped from them. We have seen how people were deprived of their voting rights year after year.”
‘Dulabhai, dulabhai’ slogan
Tarique Rahman arrived in Sylhet on Wednesday night. He then visited the shrines of Hazrat Shahjalal (RA) and Hazrat Shah Paran (RA).
He went to his in-laws’ home in South Surma around 12:45 am. His wife Zubaida Rahman, along with party leaders and activists, was present with him.
Party leaders, activists and local residents chanted slogans such as “dulabhai, dulabhai (brother-in-law)” and “welcome, welcome to the arrival of our dulabhai.”
Tarique Rahman acknowledged the greetings by waving to the crowd. At one point, taking the microphone, he said that not only the “brother-in-law” but also the “sister” should be asked about.
Prayers were then offered seeking forgiveness for the departed souls of former BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia and deceased members of Zubaida Rahman’s family.
Tarique Rahman is scheduled to address an election rally at the Sylhet Government Alia Madrasah ground at 11:00 am today, Thursday.