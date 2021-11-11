6 killed as violence mars 2nd phase UP polls

At least six people were killed and over 100 others injured as the second phase of union parishad (UP) elections ended on Thursday afternoon amid sporadic violence and irregularities, reports UNB.

Violence was reported from different parts of the country, including Narsingdi, Cox's Bazar, Cumilla and Chattogram.

Three people had been killed and 30 others injured at Bashgari union in Raipura upazila of Narsingdi district, hours before the voting began.