Death toll rises to 3 in Narsingdi AL infighting

Three people were killed and 30 others injured at Bashgari union in Raipura upazila of Narsingdi district, prior to the second phase of the union parishad (UP) polls across the country on Thursday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Salauddin, 30, son of Hekim Mia, Jahangir, 26, son of Abdul Haque Mia and Dulal, 45, son of Haji Siraj of Bashgari village in the upazila.

The deceased were supporters of Ashraful Islam, an Awami League-backed candidate for the post of chairman in Bashgari UP.