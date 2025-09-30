Jamaat announces new progs for 1-12 October

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has announced a set of programmes to be held between 1 and 12 October, pressing for five key demands, including the holding the next parliamentary election in February on the basis of the July National Charter.

Earlier, the party had declared a three-day programme in September in pursuit of the same demands.

The fresh programme was announced today, Tuesday afternoon, at a press conference held at Al-Falah Auditorium of Jamaat’s central office in the capital’s Moghbazar area.