Referendum cannot enact laws or amend constitution: Salahuddin Ahmed

He asserted that women must work based on merit and skill. “There is an inverse relationship between decreasing working hours and employment. If women’s working hours are reduced, employers will be less inclined to hire them. This will further reduce women’s employment scope. Thus, those who advocate reduced working hours for women do not have good intentions.”

The rally was presided over by BNP standing committee member and convener of the Women and Children Rights Forum, Selima Rahman.

She said they had hoped that, following the July mass uprising, the situation of women facing murder and rape over the past 17 years would improve and women would regain their dignity.

“But sadly, women are once again being pushed into darkness. Attempts are being made to reduce women’s working hours to force them back into the home. Therefore, women must continue their struggle to reclaim their rights. Women must raise their voices in unison to restore their dignity,” Selima Rahman stated.

The programme was conducted by Women and Children Rights Forum member secretary Nipun Roy Chowdhury.

She expressed that through this programme, they were signalling that if any crisis is created concerning women’s rights, the entire women’s community of the country will rise up.

She then led the slogan: “Not five but eight — who are you to dictate?”

Bangladesh public service commission (PSC) member Chowdhury Saima Ferdous remarked that whether a woman chooses to work outside or remain at home is entirely her personal decision.