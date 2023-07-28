Final bell for govt's departure has rung: Ganatantra Mancha

The Ganatantra Mancha has warned the government of its imminent fall, saying that the final bell has rung, and they will gear up their anti-regime movement through back-to-back programmes.

Leaders of the anti-regime political alliance came up with the statement at a rally in the capital's Matshya Bhaban area on Friday. The programme was called to press home their demand for the immediate resignation of the government and the introduction of a non-partisan election-time government.

Addressing the rally, Nagarik Oikya president Mahmudur Rahman Manna slammed the government for its survival tactics as it completely relies on falsehoods.

He said the term 'vote thief' falls short to describe the government; rather it should be addressed as 'vote snatcher.'