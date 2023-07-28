Final bell for govt's departure has rung: Ganatantra Mancha

The Ganatantra Mancha has warned the government of its imminent fall, saying that the final bell has rung, and they will gear up their anti-regime movement through back-to-back programmes.
Leaders of the anti-regime political alliance came up with the statement at a rally in the capital's Matshya Bhaban area on Friday. The programme was called to press home their demand for the immediate resignation of the government and the introduction of a non-partisan election-time government.
Addressing the rally, Nagarik Oikya president Mahmudur Rahman Manna slammed the government for its survival tactics as it completely relies on falsehoods.
He said the term 'vote thief' falls short to describe the government; rather it should be addressed as 'vote snatcher.'
"The government even snapped internet service in the rally venue (of BNP), out of its anger triggered by the overwhelming turnout. The final bell for its fall has rung," he said, adding that they will lead their anti-regime movement to victory through calculated steps.
ASM Abdur Rab, president of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), alleged that the government has an intention to shed blood in the country. He said, "The government is organising counter-programmes on the same day as opposition events as it wants to create chaos."
Noting that the opposition leaders and activists are being searched and arrested on their way to rallies, the JSD president castigated the law enforcers' action and gave a gentle reminder that joining political programmes is not a crime.
He also warned that the people will not spare the government if it attacks the opposition programmes.
In his speech, Saiful Haque, general secretary of the Biplabi Workers Party and coordinator of the Gantantra Mancha, compared the government to expired medicine that harms people's well-being.
He alleged that the government turned the liberation war into a political tool.
Hasnat Qayyum, chief coordinator of Rastra Sanskar Andolan, asserted that the days of the government are numbered, and they will no longer tolerate any issues that may deter the government's resignation.
Zonayed Saki, chief coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolan, alleged that the government roped in goons to intimidate the people under the guise of a peace rally.
He said, "The government has fallen in love with the opposition parties and, hence, is copying their programmes. But it is not love; rather it is a conspiracy to attack and intimidate the people. The government must take responsibility for creating panic."
He further said the government consolidated its power through the fifteenth amendment of the constitution. It failed to show a single sign of fair election. He also accused the ruling party of inviting foreign interference by holding disputed elections.
Zonayed announced a sit-in programme at the entrances of the capital from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm on Saturday, as part of the alliance's parallel movement with the BNP for the resignation of the government.
Other leaders of the alliance also spoke on the occasion.