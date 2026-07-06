Govt now denying referendum and July Charter: Nahid Islam

National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam has said that Bangladesh held an election in February in which there were two votes: one was the referendum and one to elect member of parliaments (MPs).

He further said that the referendum was on whether the country should pursue reforms, and that 70 per cent of Bangladeshis voted ‘Yes’ in favour of reform.

“But the BNP government is now denying the referendum and the July Charter. It is deceiving the people. It is betraying the nation,” he stated.