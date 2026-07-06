Govt now denying referendum and July Charter: Nahid Islam
National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam has said that Bangladesh held an election in February in which there were two votes: one was the referendum and one to elect member of parliaments (MPs).
He further said that the referendum was on whether the country should pursue reforms, and that 70 per cent of Bangladeshis voted ‘Yes’ in favour of reform.
“But the BNP government is now denying the referendum and the July Charter. It is deceiving the people. It is betraying the nation,” he stated.
The NCP’s ‘July March’ began today, Monday as part of the party's month-long programme marking the second anniversary of the July mass uprising.
The march started at around 4:30 pm from the Kaliganj Sramik College area. Nahid Islam, who is also the opposition chief whip in parliament, made the remarks while addressing the gathering as the chief guest.
In his speech, Nahid presented five demands.
"We have come with five demands. The mandate of the referendum must be implemented, and reforms must be carried out accordingly. The country must be transformed in line with the aspirations that you and I had during the July mass uprising. It was for that change that we took to the streets against Sheikh Hasina. Secondly, we demand employment opportunities for young people,” he said.
As his third demand, Nahid Islam highlighted the country's power crisis.
“There are seven to eight hours of load-shedding every day. This load-shedding problem must be resolved. This government had made a commitment and promised to solve the electricity crisis. But there is nothing in the budget it has presented that suggests it will be able to do so. Electricity must reach every household,” he said.
Among his other demands, Nahid called for controlling the prices of essential commodities and restoring law and order across the country.
Referring to a recent speech by an MP in parliament, the NCP convener said, “A few days ago, one of the home minister’s own party MPs said that Cox’s Bazar had become the breeding ground for drug trafficking. If the home minister cannot stop drugs in his own area, how will he stop drug trafficking across the country? How will he restore law and order nationwide?”
Among those present as special guests were NCP Member Secretary Akhter Hossen, Chief Organiser (Northern Region) Sarjis Alam, Jatiya Juba Shakti President Tarikul Islam and Organising Secretary Rifat Rashid.
Others in attendance included NCP Central Joint Chief Organiser Ali Naser Khan; Gazipur District NCP Convener and Kaliganj Upazila Parishad chairman candidate MM Shoaib; Gazipur City NCP Member Secretary Abdullah Al Muhim; Gazipur District NCP Member Secretary Khandaker Al Amin; and District Chhatra Shakti Convener Bashir Ahmed, among others.
The organisers said central, city and district-level leaders of the NCP and its affiliated and associate organisations also took part in the rally. They called on people from all walks of life to join the gathering and make the ongoing July March programme across the country a success.