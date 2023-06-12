Islami Andolon’s mayor candidate attacked during Barishal city polls

The party said it lodged the complaints to returning officer and Barishal Metropolitan Police commissioner.

IAB alleges that activists of ‘hand fan’ were attacked at Qader Chowdhury Government Primary School polling center at the ward no 2. Hearing the news, the party’s candidate Faizul Karim went to the polling center where his car and his associates came under attack.

He later went to Sabera Khatun Secondary School polling center at ward no 22. Some 30-40 people suddenly attacked Faizul Karim near Hatem Ali College intersection with sticks and bricks. Several activists of the party including Faizul Karim were injured during the attack.