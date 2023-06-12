Islami Andolon’s mayor candidate attacked during Barishal city polls

Islami Andolon Bangladesh’s mayoral candidate in Barishal city corporation has come under attack as voting continues in the city. The party’s mayor candidate Syed Faizul Karim, who is contesting the polls under ‘hand fan’ symbol’ and several other activists were injured in the attack.
As the news broke, several hundred leaders and activists of the party gathered at two spots in the city and protested the attack.
Media cell of IAB also brought allegations of attack and harassment of its activists, obstruction of entry of its polling agents in the polling centers, eviction of agents from polling centers, obstruction of voters and forcible casting of votes.
The party said it lodged the complaints to returning officer and Barishal Metropolitan Police commissioner.
IAB alleges that activists of ‘hand fan’ were attacked at Qader Chowdhury Government Primary School polling center at the ward no 2. Hearing the news, the party’s candidate Faizul Karim went to the polling center where his car and his associates came under attack.
He later went to Sabera Khatun Secondary School polling center at ward no 22. Some 30-40 people suddenly attacked Faizul Karim near Hatem Ali College intersection with sticks and bricks. Several activists of the party including Faizul Karim were injured during the attack.