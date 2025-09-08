Politics

Interview: Arif Ullah

We are receiving unprecedented response from female students

MD Arif Ullah Adib, an active student leader of Jahangirnagar University, is contesting for the Vice President post from the Shibir-backed panel. Samsuzzaman has taken the interview.

Prothom Alo:

As the Vice President candidate from Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir’s Shomonnito Shikkharti Jote panel, how is the response to your election campaign?

Arif Ullah: Our candidates, both individually and as a panel, are reaching out to students directly. We are receiving unprecedented support, particularly from female students. Since the post-uprising period, student politics at the university has witnessed significant change. Students now wish to evaluate organisations not on the basis of partisan influence but through constructive and student-friendly initiatives.

Prothom Alo:

Chhatra Shibir has been accused of involvement in the killing of the much-discussed student leader Kabir of the Chhatra Dal at Jahangirnagar University. Will this have a negative impact on the election?

Arif Ullah: We have attempted to clarify the matter in recent discussions. It is an issue already resolved in court and all those named in connection with it were acquitted by the High Court. Nevertheless, the Chhatra Dal is attempting to exploit the matter again as a political tool.

Prothom Alo:

After nearly three decades, Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir has regained the opportunity to engage openly in campus politics. How do you feel general students have responded to your presence?

Arif Ullah: Although three decades have passed, the real crisis period was during the last 16 years of Awami League’s misrule. Through prolonged propaganda and misinformation, they sought to portray Chhatra Shibir negatively. We believe our active presence on campus has generated interest and enthusiasm among students.

Prothom Alo:

What measures are you taking to secure voter support in the JUCSU election?

Arif Ullah: We are visiting the halls to speak directly with students, distributing leaflets, and arranging open discussions. Students are gaining confidence in us by reading our manifesto and observing our activities. We are not merely making promises; we are also creating an environment where students feel free to share their concerns with us.

Prothom Alo :

Thank you.

Arif Ullah: Thank you as well.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Politics