JUCSU election: Organisational weakness behind Chhatra Dal’s major fall

In the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (JUCSU) elections of 1990, 1991 and 1992, the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal earned consecutive victories. After 33 years, as JUCSU elections were finally held, supporters and activists had expected JCD to maintain that dominance. However, due to various organisational weaknesses and other factors, the outcome proved otherwise.

In the JUCSU elections held on 11 September, the Chhatra Dal candidates failed to secure victory even in a single one of the 25 posts. In all 24 positions, including the positions of Vice-President and General Secretary, their candidates finished in fourth and fifth places, while only the candidate for Secretary of Health and Food Security managed to secure second place. Towards the end of polling, Chhatra Dal withdrew from the elections, alleging vote rigging.