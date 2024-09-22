Former state minister Zahid Faruk arrested

Former state minister for water resources Colonel (retd) Zahid Faruk has been arrested.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in a text message on Sunday afternoon said Zahid Faruk, also a lawmaker from Barisal-5, was arrested from Baridhara.

Sheikh Hasina resigned from the post of prime minister and left the country in face of a student-mass uprising on 5 August. Since then, at least 33 former ministers, lawmakers, advisers and top leaders of Awami League and its allies have been arrested.