Former state minister Zahid Faruk arrested

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Colonel (retd) Zahid Faruk
Courtesy of RAB

Former state minister for water resources Colonel (retd) Zahid Faruk has been arrested.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in a text message on Sunday afternoon said Zahid Faruk, also a lawmaker from Barisal-5, was arrested from Baridhara.

Sheikh Hasina resigned from the post of prime minister and left the country in face of a student-mass uprising on 5 August. Since then, at least 33 former ministers, lawmakers, advisers and top leaders of Awami League and its allies have been arrested.

