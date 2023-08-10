EC finally grants registration to two 'unknown' parties--BNM and BSP

The election commission has finally given registration to two 'unknown' political parties--Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM) and Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP) ahead of the parliamentary election slated to be held in December or January next year.

A release signed by public relations director at the election commission secretariat, Md Shariful Alam, on Thursday disclosed this.

According to the release, the symbol of BNM is 'Nongor' while the symbol of BSP is 'Ektara'.

According to law, a political party cannot participate in the election with a party symbol unless it is registered with the election commission. The newly registered party will be able to contest elections with party symbols. Now these two parties will be given registration certificates.