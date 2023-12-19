I’m not at ease or unease: CEC

There is neither any ease nor any unease about the forthcoming 12th parliamentary elections, said the Chief Election Commission (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal on Monday.
But an important political party (BNP) is not participating in the election. It would have been better had they participated, he further said.
The CEC said those while responding to questions of newspersons at the Nirbachan Bhaban, the election commission headquarters.
Earlier, a team of Japanese delegation called on the CEC at his office.
Speaking about the meeting, Kazi Habibul Awal informed the media that Japan will send a team of election observers to monitor the 12th parliamentary elections. Besides, their embassy officials also will monitor the voting, he added.
Responding to a question, the CEC said, “Time and again I hear a word, pressure. The thing is … all the countries have been enquiring about our election. Our donor countries also want to see an election. You could say this a pressure, or sensitisation … We have seen their movements …”
In response to another question of a newsperson, the CEC said, “I am neither at ease nor at unease. My responsibility is to hold our election as per the stated process, we the election commission want to hold the election taking help of the government, that is, the police and administration. My personal ease or unease is not so important. But it is true that an important party (BNP) is not participating in the election. It would have been better had they participated.”
Without mentioning the name of the BNP, the CEC said the election commission urged them from the very beginning to take part in the polls and invited them. But they did not respond to the calls.
Asked if there would be any question regarding the acceptance of 12th general election in home or abroad, the CEC said he would not make any comment on it now and it will be seen after the election.
On the ongoing movement of BNP and other opposition parties to resist the election, the CEC said, "It's up to them if they want to resist. It's their political strategy. We won't make any comment on it. We want the election to be peaceful."
Replying to another question, the CEC said Japan did not give any suggestion on the election during the meeting.