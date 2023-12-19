I’m not at ease or unease: CEC

Without mentioning the name of the BNP, the CEC said the election commission urged them from the very beginning to take part in the polls and invited them. But they did not respond to the calls.

Asked if there would be any question regarding the acceptance of 12th general election in home or abroad, the CEC said he would not make any comment on it now and it will be seen after the election.

On the ongoing movement of BNP and other opposition parties to resist the election, the CEC said, "It's up to them if they want to resist. It's their political strategy. We won't make any comment on it. We want the election to be peaceful."

Replying to another question, the CEC said Japan did not give any suggestion on the election during the meeting.