Implicated despite being dead, imprisoned, staying abroad

Shawkat Hossain, joint secretary of ward-46 of Dhaka south city BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party), has been named among the accused in a case lodged on the allegation of carrying out an attack with rods and sticks and exploding cocktail (crude bomb).

The case has been filed with Gendaria police station in Dhaka. And the incident, which has been mentioned in the case, happened last Saturday.

Shawkat Hossain’s uncle Abul Kashem said that if the incident mentioned in the case is true, then he might have been living somewhere even after his death last December.

Speaking to Prothom Alo over the phone Tuesday afternoon, he said his nephew died of a sudden cardiac arrest last December. He was buried in a cemetery in Faridabad area of Old Dhaka. Accusing a deceased person in such a case is quite unfortunate, Abul Kashem added.