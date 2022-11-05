Supporters of two MPs clash during Obaidul Quader’s speech

There have chases, counter-chases and pelting of stones between supporters of two parliament members during Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader’s speech at the council of Cumilla city Awami League on Saturday. Gun shots and explosions were heard at the time.

The clashes broke out between the supporters of parliament members and Cumilla city Awami League president AKM Bahauddin and parliament member for reserved women's seat Anjum Sultana at Cumilla city’s Nazrul Avenue. The clashes lasted from 11.56am till 12.20pm.