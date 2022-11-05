Supporters of two MPs clash during Obaidul Quader’s speech

Talking to the leaders and activists present there, it was learnt that Anjum Sultana was barred from entering the council. Being unable to enter, she left the venue. A little later, there were explosions there and panic spread around the Nazrul Avenue area.
It has been learned through party sources, Cumilla city Awami League’s council started at Cumilla Town Hall ground with AKM Bahauddin in the chair, at around 11.15am. Obaidul Quader then inaugurated the council, releasing balloons and pigeons.
Awami League presidium member Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim was chief guest of the council while Awami League Joint general secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif was the main speaker.
Central organising secretary Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood, central science and technology secretary Md Abdus Sabur, central information and research secretary Selim Mahmud, central relief and social welfare secretary Sujit Roy Nandi were the special guests.
Obaidul Quader was seen presenting his speech at the Cumilla Town Hall ground at 11.47am. Anjum Sultana tried to enter the council at the time. But she left when she was barred from entering.
Later, explosions and gun shots were heard at 11.56am. At the time, chases, counter-chases and pelting of stones continued between the two sides for about 25 minutes. Police arrived at the spot later and brought the situation under control.
When asked, Cumilla superintendent of police Abdul Mannan said, the situation is calm now. There was a problem on other streets beyond the Town Hall ground. The administration handled the situation well.
Anjum Sultana said, “I was barred from entering the council. Later, I left. The problems started after that.”