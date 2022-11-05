ShapeShapeShapeShapeShapeShapeShape
Politics

AL Council in Cumilla

Supporters of two MPs clash during Obaidul Quader’s speech

Staff Correspondent
Cumilla
Clashes broke out between supporters followers of MP AKM Bahauddin and MP of reserved women's seat Anjum Sultana at Cumilla city’s Nazrul Avenue on Saturday, 5 November 2022.M Sadek

There have chases, counter-chases and pelting of stones between supporters of two parliament members during Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader’s speech at the council of Cumilla city Awami League on Saturday. Gun shots and explosions were heard at the time.

The clashes broke out between the supporters of parliament members and Cumilla city Awami League president AKM Bahauddin and parliament member for reserved women's seat Anjum Sultana at Cumilla city’s Nazrul Avenue. The clashes lasted from 11.56am till 12.20pm.

Talking to the leaders and activists present there, it was learnt that Anjum Sultana was barred from entering the council. Being unable to enter, she left the venue. A little later, there were explosions there and panic spread around the Nazrul Avenue area.

It has been learned through party sources, Cumilla city Awami League’s council started at Cumilla Town Hall ground with AKM Bahauddin in the chair, at around 11.15am. Obaidul Quader then inaugurated the council, releasing balloons and pigeons.

Awami League presidium member Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim was chief guest of the council while Awami League Joint general secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif was the main speaker.

Central organising secretary Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood, central science and technology secretary Md Abdus Sabur, central information and research secretary Selim Mahmud, central relief and social welfare secretary Sujit Roy Nandi were the special guests.

Obaidul Quader was seen presenting his speech at the Cumilla Town Hall ground at 11.47am. Anjum Sultana tried to enter the council at the time. But she left when she was barred from entering.

Later, explosions and gun shots were heard at 11.56am. At the time, chases, counter-chases and pelting of stones continued between the two sides for about 25 minutes. Police arrived at the spot later and brought the situation under control.

When asked, Cumilla superintendent of police Abdul Mannan said, the situation is calm now. There was a problem on other streets beyond the Town Hall ground. The administration handled the situation well.

Anjum Sultana said, “I was barred from entering the council. Later, I left. The problems started after that.”

