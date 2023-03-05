Govt behind communal violence in Panchagarh: BNP

He questioned why the government gave permission to hold such an event without taking necessary security measures.

"Why did the police play the role of a silent spectator when the attack was made (on Ahmadiyya)? Why were they not able to resist it? The government has created the communal problem and discord. We think they have done it with very ulterior motives," the BNP leader said.

Fakhrul made the comments while talking to reporters after a meeting between the liaison committee of the BNP and Ganatantrik Bam Oikya at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office.

He alleged that when the people of the country waged a democratic movement to restore their rights and when people and the political parties started taking to the streets against the unusual price hikes in all essentials, then the government created such a communal incident to mislead people and divert their attention to a different direction. "They want to foil the democratic movement through such incidents and diversion."