Tarique slams India’s unneighbourly water policy, calls for review of unequal deals
Accusing India of exhibiting unneighbourly behaviour towards Bangladesh over the water issue, BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Tuesday said the people of the country want to reconsider all the inequitable agreements, including the one over transshipment facilities, signed with the neighbouring country.
“Our neighbouring country has been displaying unneighbourly behaviour towards the people of Bangladesh regarding the sharing of water (from our common rivers). Securing a fair share of the water from the 54 common rivers with India is not a matter of mercy or kindness. It is Bangladesh's rightful entitlement under international law,” he said.
The BNP leader made the remarks while virtually concluding a two-day programme across 11 points in the vicinity of the Teesta involving five northern districts, demanding a fair share of the Teesta River water.
The Teesta River Protection Movement organised the programme under the theme "Jago Bahey Teesta Bachai," also calling for the swift implementation of the Teesta Mega Project.
Tarique said many outstanding issues with India remain unresolved, and the Teesta deal was not signed as per the hopes and aspirations of the people, but the runaway killer and autocrat Sheikh Hasina granted the neighbouring country transit and transshipment facilities, allowing it to use ports, thus breaching all international norms.
“Minimum fairness has not been maintained regarding these agreements. The people of Bangladesh feel that all unequal, unjust, and unilateral agreements with neighbouring countries should be reevaluated and reconsidered, if necessary,” he said.
The BNP leader also said the time has come to reconsider Bangladesh’s foreign policy dictum of "friendship to all, malice towards none."
“In today's world, there is no such thing as permanent enemies or permanent allies. Rather, the relationship between one country and another should be based on mutual interests, fairness, and necessity,” he said.
The BNP leader said their party will prioritise the interests of Bangladesh and its people in maintaining relations with foreign countries. “That’s why the slogan of BNP is Bangladesh first,” he added.
In the name of friendship, he said, the people of Bangladesh no longer want to witness the hanging body of Felani on the barbed wire fence at the border or the bloody dead bodies of innocent Bangladeshis along the border.
“If the neighbouring country does not ensure the fair share of water from the common rivers or shows reluctance to sign the Teesta deal, we must find a way to protect ourselves in the interest of the country, its people, the farmers, agriculture and the river, to safeguard the navigability of the river,” Tarique said.
He also laid emphasis on the necessity of utilising all potential local and international options.
The BNP leader also said Bangladesh needs to raise its voice in all international forums, including the UN, to demand an equitable share of water from the common rivers. “At the same time, we must continue diplomatic efforts and initiate fresh talks with the neighbouring country.”
Besides, he said, there is no alternative to implementing the Teesta Mega Project to prevent Bangladesh’s northern region from becoming a desert.
Tarique also promise that if BNP is voted into power, they will take all necessary steps on a priority basis to implement the Teesta Mega Project.