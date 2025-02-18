Tarique slams India’s unneighbourly water policy, calls for review of unequal deals

Accusing India of exhibiting unneighbourly behaviour towards Bangladesh over the water issue, BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Tuesday said the people of the country want to reconsider all the inequitable agreements, including the one over transshipment facilities, signed with the neighbouring country.

“Our neighbouring country has been displaying unneighbourly behaviour towards the people of Bangladesh regarding the sharing of water (from our common rivers). Securing a fair share of the water from the 54 common rivers with India is not a matter of mercy or kindness. It is Bangladesh's rightful entitlement under international law,” he said.