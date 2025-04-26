Talks with political parties intended to prepare a national charter: Ali Riaz

At the meeting, Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher, nayeb-e-ameer of Jamaat, noted that time would reveal how much freedom the country gained through the movement in 2024.

“People have developed a deep sense of frustration throughout the last 54 years, and they have protested against deprivations now and then. Jamaat-e-Islami aims to build a corruption- and discrimination-free Bangladesh.”

The Jamaat leader also said the interim government could have been more responsible in rehabilitating those who are still lying in hospital beds after sustaining injuries during the 2024 movement. The government had much more to do.