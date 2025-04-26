Talks with political parties intended to prepare a national charter: Ali Riaz
Professor Ali Riaz, vice-chairman of the national consensus commission, has said reforms are not an initiative of the interim government; it is a longstanding aspiration of the masses. The intention of holding talks with political parties is to formulate a national charter.
He made the statement at the beginning of the commission’s meeting with Jamaat-e-Islami in the national parliament on Saturday.
At the meeting, Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher, nayeb-e-ameer of Jamaat, noted that time would reveal how much freedom the country gained through the movement in 2024.
“People have developed a deep sense of frustration throughout the last 54 years, and they have protested against deprivations now and then. Jamaat-e-Islami aims to build a corruption- and discrimination-free Bangladesh.”
The Jamaat leader also said the interim government could have been more responsible in rehabilitating those who are still lying in hospital beds after sustaining injuries during the 2024 movement. The government had much more to do.
As part of its series meeting with political parties, the consensus commission is holding discussion with Jamaat over the recommendations made by five reform commissions today.
Led by Professor Ali Riaz, commission members Badiul Alam Majumder, Safar Raj Hossain, Iftekharuzzaman, former justice Emdadul Haque, and special assistant to the chief advisor (consensus) Monir Haider participated in the meeting.
In his welcome speech, professor Ali Riaz said, “We got the opportunity to build a Bangladesh of equality. Therefore, the goal of our discussions is to create a national charter.”
He also noted that the people have entrusted the responsibility of reforming the state to every responsible entity, including political parties, civil society, and the media. “We want to work in this regard, so that nobody falls victim to extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, or murders.”
The Jamaat delegation included secretary general Mia Golam Parwar, assistant secretary general Hamidur Rahman Azad, Maulana Rafiqul Islam Khan, Ehsanul Mahbub Jobayer, Dhaka south city ameer Nurul Islam Bulbul, central publicity and media secretary Matiur Rahman Akand, central executive council member Saiful Alam Khan Milon, and lawyer Shishir Mohammad Monir.
Besides, Mohiuddin Sarkar attended the meeting as a panel member.