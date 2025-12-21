‘Mobocracy’ became rampant due to government weakness: Salahuddin Ahmed

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed has said that the attacks and arson on the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star have damaged Bangladesh’s image worldwide, blaming government weakness for allowing what he termed “mobocracy” to become rampant. He said such tendencies must be suppressed firmly.

He made the remarks on Sunday afternoon at a discussion meeting with senior media figures, organised to mark BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman’s “historic homecoming day,” at the Radisson Blu Hotel in the capital.

Salahuddin Ahmed said the government bore the greatest responsibility in preventing the incident. “Such developments are reflected in intelligence assessment reports—we too came to know about those reports. The question is, why were they not taken into account?” he asked.