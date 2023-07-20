BNM’s Rajshahi leaders are from Awami League, Jatiya Party

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNM), which receives the election commission’s nod for registration, has an office and a committee in Rajshahi. Members of the party's district committee are from the ruling Awami League and the opposition in parliament Jatiya Party.

However, no information was found about the office of the Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP), another party that also got the EC’s nod for registration, in Rajshahi. Nobody could say anything about them either.