Constitution reform commission recommendations: What BNP, Jamaat, others say

Broadly speaking, the recommendations made by the commission formed by the government include most of the changes to the constitution that BNP and the other major political parties wanted.

However, not all the recommendations have been as the political parties wanted, such as the fundamental pillars of the constitution, the composition of the parliament and other changes.

There has been a marked effort to include the main proposal of the parties, but add certain elements to ensure a balance of power.

The political parties are positively viewing the recommendation to being about a balance of power. But certain parties have raised questions about the recommendation to change the basic principles in running the state.

However, BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and other major parties till yesterday, Thursday, have not formally given their reactions to the reform commission's recommendations.