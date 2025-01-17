Editorial
Reform Commission recommendations: Decision should be thru discussion
Out of the 11 commissions formed by the interim government to initiate state reforms, the heads of four commissions submitted their recommendations to Chief Advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday.
These include the Constitutional Reform Commission, the Electoral Reform Commission, the Anti-Corruption Commission Reform Commission, and the Police Reform Commission.
Of these, public attention was naturally drawn to the recommendations of the Constitutional and Electoral Reform Commissions.
Years of authoritarian and dictatorial rule have brought state institutions to the brink of collapse. The electoral system has completely disintegrated, and corruption has permeated every level of the state apparatus.
In such a scenario, comprehensive reforms are essential to transition the state from an authoritarian framework to a truly democratic system.
The Constitutional Reform Commission has proposed several measures to restore the country to a democratic system. These include limiting the tenure of any individual as prime minister or president to two terms, establishing a bicameral legislature, reducing the term of the national parliament to four years, lowering the age of candidacy from 25 to 21, allocating 10 per cent of parliamentary seats in the lower house to young candidates, allowing direct elections for 100 reserved seats for women, and restricting the use of Article 70 of the constitution to money bills only.
The Electoral Reform Commission has recommended barring fugitive convicts and those convicted by the International Crimes Tribunal from contesting elections, mandating re-voting if less than 40 per cent of the electorate casts votes, and scheduling local government elections before national elections.
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Reform Commission has proposed measures to eliminate the state's practice of facilitating black money laundering and establishing an independent anti-corruption body free from executive control.
The Police Reform Commission, on the other hand, has suggested the creation of a specialised investigation team for handling criminal cases, conducting interrogations in glass-walled rooms within police stations, and ensuring firearms are not used indiscriminately.
The commissions engaged extensively with experts and individuals from various sectors of society before finalising their recommendations.
Some commissions also sought public input through opinion surveys. While they did not engage in direct discussions with political parties, written proposals were asked, and many parties responded with their suggestions.
Debate and disagreement over the proposed reforms are natural and expected. However, it is important to acknowledge the dedication and hard work of the commission heads and members, who completed their tasks within a limited timeframe. We extend our gratitude to them for their efforts.
Welcoming the reform reports, the Chief Advisor described them as "the charter of the new Bangladesh."
The pressing question is how these charters will be implemented. Achieving this requires consensus among all political forces. Consensus does not imply unanimous agreement on every issue, but finding common ground on critical matters like elections and the constitution is crucial. Acknowledging the importance of national consensus, the government has established a Consensus Commission under the leadership of the Chief Advisor.
On Tuesday, three advisors held a press conference and announced that these reform proposals will be discussed with political parties in February. Political parties have already expressed their intention to outline the election process as soon as possible.
Therefore, it is essential to extend discussions to the fullest extent possible, ensuring that dialogues on the Reform Commission's recommendations—central to the nation's future—are meaningful. The government must guarantee an environment where all parties and communities can freely express their opinions.
History reveals a legacy of division rather than unity. If we aim to break this trend and build a democratic, inclusive, and pluralistic state, establishing national consensus is imperative.