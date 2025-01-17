Reform Commission recommendations: Decision should be thru discussion

The commissions engaged extensively with experts and individuals from various sectors of society before finalising their recommendations.

Some commissions also sought public input through opinion surveys. While they did not engage in direct discussions with political parties, written proposals were asked, and many parties responded with their suggestions.

Debate and disagreement over the proposed reforms are natural and expected. However, it is important to acknowledge the dedication and hard work of the commission heads and members, who completed their tasks within a limited timeframe. We extend our gratitude to them for their efforts.

Welcoming the reform reports, the Chief Advisor described them as "the charter of the new Bangladesh."

The pressing question is how these charters will be implemented. Achieving this requires consensus among all political forces. Consensus does not imply unanimous agreement on every issue, but finding common ground on critical matters like elections and the constitution is crucial. Acknowledging the importance of national consensus, the government has established a Consensus Commission under the leadership of the Chief Advisor.