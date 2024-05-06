Jamalpur Sadar upazila
Former MP threatens people who will vote against AL candidate
A video of former MP from the Jamalpur-5 constituency Mozaffar Hossain has gone viral where he was seen threatening people who will vote against Awami League, with the local activists of Chhatra League, Jubo League, Krishak League, Swechchhasebak League and Sramik League in the upcoming Jamalpur Sadar upazila elections.
The district returning officer served him a show cause notice after receiving a complaint in writing over this. Besides, chairman candidate Bijan Kumar Chanda has also been served a show cause notice on the allegation of violating the electoral code of conduct.
Voting to Jamalpur Sadar upazila will be held on next Wednesday. Some five chairman candidates are contesting in the polls, including Jamalpur district Awami League general secretary Bijan Kumar Chanda.
It has been learned that a student rally was held in Chhentia Bazar area of Digpait union in the Sadar upazila as part of the electoral campaign of chairman candidate Bijan Kumar Chanda. Former MP from the Jamalpur-5 constituency Mozaffar Hossain also addressed the rally. A video of his speech at the rally went viral on the internet.
He was seen addressing the rally saying, “I want to say that if you try to vote for anyone other than ‘Bijan Babu’ (chairman candidate), then the activists of Chhatra League, Jubo League, Krishak League, Swechchhasebak League, Sramik League and people of the upazila will prevent you Inshallah. Only two days are left. There is still time. Come join us, unite with us. Ask people to vote for Bijan Babu’s symbol motorcycle. Otherwise, people won’t forgive you.”
Asked about the statement, Mozaffar Hossain told Prothom Alo over the phone on Monday, “I didn’t say anything like that.” He denied saying anything further over this issue.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, district returning officer Mohammad Shaniazzaman Talukder told Prothom Alo, “We have seen the video of the speech. We also received a complaint in writing and he has been served show cause notice.”
Shaniazzaman Talukder further said another notice was served to the candidate seeking reasons for not sending a letter to the Election Commission secretariat to cancel his candidacy for breaching the electoral code of conduct. He has been ordered to give an explanation within today, Monday.