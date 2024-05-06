Former MP threatens people who will vote against AL candidate

A video of former MP from the Jamalpur-5 constituency Mozaffar Hossain has gone viral where he was seen threatening people who will vote against Awami League, with the local activists of Chhatra League, Jubo League, Krishak League, Swechchhasebak League and Sramik League in the upcoming Jamalpur Sadar upazila elections.

The district returning officer served him a show cause notice after receiving a complaint in writing over this. Besides, chairman candidate Bijan Kumar Chanda has also been served a show cause notice on the allegation of violating the electoral code of conduct.

Voting to Jamalpur Sadar upazila will be held on next Wednesday. Some five chairman candidates are contesting in the polls, including Jamalpur district Awami League general secretary Bijan Kumar Chanda.