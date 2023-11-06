EC prepares election schedule amid political tensions

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is persisting with actions like hartals and blockades as part of their demand for the government's resignation. Simultaneously, law enforcement agencies are making arrest operations, apprehending top BNP leaders one after the other.

Consequently, the political climate is growing increasingly confrontational. Amidst these developments, the Election Commission (EC) is moving forward with plans to announce the schedule for the upcoming national elections. The EC aims to make this announcement by the middle of November.

The EC has been discussing the possibility of holding the 12th parliamentary elections at the beginning of January next year. According to reliable sources, the EC has not yet finalised the exact date for the vote. Nonetheless, preparations are underway based on the assumption that the polls will take place between 6 to 9 January next year. Given the prevailing circumstances, the polling date may be shifted slightly earlier by a few days.