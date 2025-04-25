EC, BNP on the same page over several reform proposals

The Electoral Reform Commission proposed defining certain responsibilities of the Election Commission (EC), one of which involves verifying the fairness and acceptability of national elections. According to the proposal, within 48 hours of the election’s conclusion—but before the results are officially published in the gazette—the EC should issue a public notice certifying the election’s fairness, credibility, and acceptability.

Under this proposal, if any political party participating in the election is dissatisfied with the EC’s certification, it would be allowed to lodge a complaint with either the National Constitutional Council or the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court within 48 hours. The respective authority would then be required to resolve the complaint within seven working days.

The EC expressed its formal objection to this proposal in its letter to the National Consensus Commission, calling the provision unnecessary. It argued that the commission already publishes results in the gazette only after being fully satisfied with the electoral process. Creating a separate certification step, it warned, would open the door for political parties to raise unwarranted objections and further complicate the electoral process.

Sources within the BNP also confirmed that the party disagrees with this recommendation. According to the BNP, election-day results are announced in stages—first by presiding officers at polling centres, then by returning officers at the district level, and finally by the EC at the national level. Once satisfied with the final results submitted by returning officers, the EC publishes them through a gazette notification, which serves as de facto certification. Introducing a separate 48-hour verification process would, in the party’s view, create unnecessary complications.

The BNP further argued that if political parties were allowed to file complaints about the fairness and acceptability of the election within 48 hours, it could delay or obstruct the finalisation of the election process. Under current law, individual candidates or aggrieved parties may lodge formal complaints—not political parties as a whole.

On the broader issue of EC accountability, the BNP and the Election Commission appear to hold closely aligned positions. When asked about this similarity, BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed told Prothom Alo, “The Election Commission has long experience in handling these matters and exercises them regularly. They understand these processes better than political parties. BNP has analysed the reform proposals from its own perspective, and it just so happens that our analysis aligns with the EC’s. Nothing more.”