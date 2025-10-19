EC divided as 'ganimater maal': Nasiruddin Patwary

National Citizen Party (NCP) chief coordinator Nasiruddin Patwari has alleged that the Election Commission has been divided as 'ganimater mal' (spoils of war) saying the army took one part, BNP another, and Jamaat-e-Islami another.

He said NCP wants the Election Commission to be a people’s institution.

The NCP had a meeting with Election Commission (EC) senior secretary Akhter Ahmed in Agargaon, Dhaka, on Sunday.

Around 11:00 am, NCP’s southern chief organiser Hasnat Abdullah, chief coordinator Nasiruddin Patwari, joint convener Khaled Saifullah, and joint secretary Zaherul Islam met with the EC secretary at the EC secretariat. The meeting continued until 12:30 pm.

Nasiruddin Patwary came up with the remark while speaking to newspersons in front of the office of the senior EC secretary following the meeting, “When this people’s uprising happened, the Awami League had left behind many assets. They had also shaped this Election Commission to their liking over the past 15 years. The spoils they left behind were divided among the advisers, BNP, and Jamaat. The current state of the country shows that the Election Commission itself has been treated as spoils. The army took one part, BNP another, Jamaat another. But we want to see the Election Commission as a people’s institution.”