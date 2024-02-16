Chittagong University: BCL locks into clash again after 18 hrs
The leaders and activists of the two factions of the Chittagong University unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) locked into clashes with sharp weapons for the second time just after 18 hours.
The second spell of the clash started at around 4:30 pm on Friday and was going on till the filing of this report at 6:15 pm.
Four people, including a police member, were allegedly injured in the clash.
Earlier, the BCL activists were locked into clashes on Wednesday night and on Thursday.
The two factions of the university unit of BCL named ‘Choose friends with care’ and ‘69’. The ‘Choose friends with care’ group are the followers of education minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury while the ‘69’ group identify themselves as followers of former city mayor AJM Nasir Uddin.
BCL sources said the clash on Thursday was brought under control due to the interference of the police and the university’s proctorial body but the tension did not die down.
The leaders and followers of the two factions of BCL, the student wing of ruling Bangladesh Awami League, were locked into chase and counter-chase on the campus.
They were seen throwing brickbats and glass bottles and were using the doors of Shah Jalal and Shah Amanat dormitories and the washrooms as shields to protect themselves.
The police and proctorial body were present on the spot.
Earlier, the two factions locked in clashes at 8:00 pm Thursday over a trivial reason for sitting in a tea stall. At least nine members of CU Chhatra League sustained injuries in the clash.
Former joint general secretary of the ‘69’ faction of BCL, Saidul Islam, said a clash is going on. He declined to say anything more.
Former vice-president of the ‘Choose friends with care’ faction, Mirza Khabir Sadaf, however, did not receive the phone calls of this correspondent.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Chittagong University proctor Nurul Azim Sikder, who was present at the scene at 5:30 pm, said that legal action will be taken against the students involved in the clash.
Currently, there is no committee of BCL at the Chittagong University.
The central committee cancelled the CU committee on 24 September last year on allegations of infighting, extortion and assaulting of journalists.
The politics of BCL at the university has been divided into 11 factions for a long time. Of them, nine factions follow the leadership of AJM Nasir while the remaining two identify themselves as followers of Mohibul Hasan.