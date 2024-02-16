CU mired in grouping and irregularities

The University of Chittagong (CU) is mired in numerous issues like grouping among teachers, irregularities in recruitment, sexual harassment of female students, factional clashes among BCL activists and domination of non-students on campus. Despite repeated warnings from the University Grant Commission over irregularities in recruitment, there has been no resolution to the problems.

Meanwhile, at least 24 were injured in factional clashes among BCL activists in several phases on Thursday and Wednesday. The academic activities of this second largest autonomous university of the country are being greatly hampered in such a situation.

Two factions of university BCL named ‘Choose friends with care’ and ‘69’ locked in clashes on 8:00 pm Thursday over a trivial reason for sitting in a tea stall. At least nine members of CU Chhatra League sustained injuries in the clash.