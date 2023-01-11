18 CU students suspended for 'vandalism, harassment of journos'

Chittagong University (CU) suspended 18 students for separate terms following several incidents including clashes, vandalism and harassment of journalists on the university campus, reports UNB.

The CU authorities suspended them on Monday night after a virtual meeting of the Board of Residence Health and Disciplinary Committee of the university, said the university's proctor Rabiul Hasan Bhuiyan on Wednesday.

Of them, Md Jobayer Hossain, an activist of Chhatra Adhikar parishad, was suspended for two years.