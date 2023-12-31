Sanction to be imposed if voter turnout not 6o-70pc: Shahjahan Omar

He said this election cannot be taken lightly as the election would be a tough one.

“Since some big political parties are not joining the polls, the election would not be acceptable if we cannot show 60-70-80 per cent turnout. Our leader Sheikh Hasina has many enemies in and outside the country who don’t want her to remain the prime minister. If we cannot show turnout over 60 per cent, then they would tell the prime minister that the election has not become acceptable. Using this pretext, many countries will start to impose economic sanctions and different sanctions on visa and garment industry,” said Shahjahan Omar.

He further said if the election does not see over 60 per cent turnout, then the foreign envoys won’t join the oath taking ceremony.