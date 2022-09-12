Pankaj Debnath removed from AL

Pankaj Debnath, lawmaker of Barishal-4 (Hizla-Mehendiganj), has been removed from all posts of Awami-League on charges of violating the party discipline.

In this regard, a letter signed by AL office secretary Biplop Barua was issued on Monday and later in the afternoon it was forwarded to the Barishal unit AL president Abul Hasnat Abdullah and general secretary Talukder Md Yunus.