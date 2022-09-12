Politics

Pankaj Debnath removed from AL

Staff Correspondent
Pankaj Debnath, lawmaker of Barishal-4 (Hizla-Mehendiganj), has been removed from all posts of Awami-League on charges of violating the party discipline.

In this regard, a letter signed by AL office secretary Biplop Barua was issued on Monday and later in the afternoon it was forwarded to the Barishal unit AL president Abul Hasnat Abdullah and general secretary Talukder Md Yunus.

When asked, lawmaker Pankaj Debnath said, "I received a letter concerning the matter from the central office. I have nothing to say at this moment."

The letter reads, "As per the party constitution, AL executive committee has removed you from all AL posts including the advisory post of Barishal district unit AL, for violating the party rules and regulations. You are requested to submit your written explanation over above-mentioned issue to the central AL office by next 15 days."

