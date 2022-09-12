Pankaj Debnath removed from AL

When asked, lawmaker Pankaj Debnath said, "I received a letter concerning the matter from the central office. I have nothing to say at this moment."
The letter reads, "As per the party constitution, AL executive committee has removed you from all AL posts including the advisory post of Barishal district unit AL, for violating the party rules and regulations. You are requested to submit your written explanation over above-mentioned issue to the central AL office by next 15 days."
More to follow...