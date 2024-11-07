Interim govt would be able to hold elections in suitable time, says Mirza Fakhrul
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir believes 'the interim government would be able to organise the election in a suitable time'.
The BNP leader expressed his hope while answering a query of newsmen at a party programme on the occasion of 7 November at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital on Thursday morning.
When asked whether the interim government is playing effective roles, Mirza Fakhrul said, "Certainly they are playing effective roles. They have already accomplished several tasks. We all extend our cooperation to the government. We hope they would be able to hold elections in a suitable time."
On the occasion of 7 November 'national revolution and solidarity day', Mirza Fakhrul Islam along with leaders and activists paid tributes by laying flowers at the graveyard of BNP founder and former president Ziaur Rahman. Later, doa and prayers were offered.
At the graveyard of Ziaur Rahman in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, while standing and speaking to the newsmen, BNP's secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the past fascist Awami League government has always conspired, oppressed, and tortured the BNP in an attempt to destroy the party.
He claimed that this Awami League filed false cases against nearly 6 million people and abducted around 700 people. They have tried to establish fascism by kidnapping and killing thousands of people, and aimed to establish one-party rule.
Fakhrul Islam further said that, by the grace of Allah, on 5 August 2024, supremacy was defeated, fascism was defeated for the second time through the student-people's uprising.
He said, "Today, we have taken an oath that, together with the people, we will resist supremacy. If necessary, we will launch a powerful movement for this cause."
Highlighting the significance of 7th November in Bangladesh's history, the BNP secretary general said on this day in 1975, patriotic soldiers and the masses once again defeated the supremacy and its collaborators in the country.
They defeated those who sought to destroy Bangladesh's independence and sovereignty, bringing Ziaur Rahman to the forefront and initiating a new era of politics. This new political era focused on Bangladeshi nationalism, the defence of Bangladesh's independence and sovereignty, and the establishment of democracy by defeating supremacy. Following this, on the 7th November, Ziaur Rahman took over power through the soldiers’ and people’s revolution.
Fakhrul Islam said that after taking over power, Ziaur Rahman transformed Bangladesh. He shifted the country from a one-party system to a multi-party democracy, transformed a closed economy into a free-market economy, and created new opportunities across all sectors. Through his leadership, the BNP, which he founded, has been struggling for a long time to establish the principles of Bangladeshi nationalism.
The BNP leader said the party has already gone to power three times under the leadership of Khaleda Zia, and continues to fight for democracy.
A large number of BNP and its affiliated organizations' leaders and activists participated in the programme.
Members of the party's standing committee—Khandakar Mosharraf Hossain, Mirza Abbas, Abdul Moin Khan, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Salah Uddin Ahmed, and AZM Zahid Hossain, senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, joint secretary general Habib-un-Nabi Khan, and Shahid Uddin Chowdhury, the North Dhaka Metropolitan convener Aminul Haque and South Dhaka convener Rafiqul Alam, were also present.