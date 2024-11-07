Interim govt would be able to hold elections in suitable time, says Mirza Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir believes 'the interim government would be able to organise the election in a suitable time'.

The BNP leader expressed his hope while answering a query of newsmen at a party programme on the occasion of 7 November at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital on Thursday morning.

When asked whether the interim government is playing effective roles, Mirza Fakhrul said, "Certainly they are playing effective roles. They have already accomplished several tasks. We all extend our cooperation to the government. We hope they would be able to hold elections in a suitable time."