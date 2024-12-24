Those involved in genocide won't be allowed to join BNP: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that individuals involved in genocide will not be allowed to join the party.

He made this remark while speaking to newsmen at the Thakurgaon Press Club on Tuesday at around 11:30am.

Mirza Fakhrul was present at the press club earlier to distribute warm clothes among people suffering from the cold. After the distribution, he spoke with the media.

During the interaction, a newsman mentioned that leaders of the Awami League are joining BNP in various districts across the country.

When he asked about the matter, Mirza Fakhrul said, “I am not aware of this. However, we can say that we have a directive in place—those involved in terrorism, genocide, or corruption will not be allowed to join BNP.”