Those involved in genocide won't be allowed to join BNP: Mirza Fakhrul
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that individuals involved in genocide will not be allowed to join the party.
He made this remark while speaking to newsmen at the Thakurgaon Press Club on Tuesday at around 11:30am.
Mirza Fakhrul was present at the press club earlier to distribute warm clothes among people suffering from the cold. After the distribution, he spoke with the media.
During the interaction, a newsman mentioned that leaders of the Awami League are joining BNP in various districts across the country.
When he asked about the matter, Mirza Fakhrul said, “I am not aware of this. However, we can say that we have a directive in place—those involved in terrorism, genocide, or corruption will not be allowed to join BNP.”
The BNP leader further commented on the cold weather in Thakurgaon, noting that the people of the area suffer greatly due to the cold.
“We had hoped that the government would distribute warm clothes among the underprivileged, but we have not seen any such initiative so far. Therefore, we have collected a small number of clothes on behalf of the party. I hope the government will step in and distribute blankets to those in need during this cold weather,” he said.
Regarding the way to overcome fascism, Mirza Fakhrul said, “The only way to overcome corruption and fascism is to establish democracy. The rule of the people, by the people, must be established. This means the country should be governed by the parliament elected by the people. I do not know of any other way. If the institutions of democracy are built, that will be the greatest safeguard.”
Thakurgaon district BNP joint secretary general Paygam Ali, Municipal BNP president Shariful Islam, general secretary Tariq Adnan, and district Chhatra Dal president Mohammad Kayes, among others, were present at the event.