DUCSU polls: Women at forefront of uprising, underrepresented in candidacy

Women were at forefront of July mass-uprising, braving attacks and gunshots police. However, within one year of the uprising women now lag behind in terms of candidacy in Dhaka University Central Student Union (DUCSU) election.

Only 62 women out of a total of 471 candidates are contesting in 28 posts. Women constitute for only 13 per cent of the candidates.

Prothom Alo talked with many female students, candidates, and teachers to inquire while the very students who were at forefront during the mass uprising now take a back seat in contesting DUCSU polls.

All of them said that the women are being subject to cyber bullying. Any difference of opinion leads to indiscriminate bullying online. Some female students become ‘traumatised’ as a result. Due to such a situation, many female students opted not to take the risk of contesting in the election while many others avoided the election to avoid risk of enmity.

Tania Haque, Professor of Dhaka University’s Women and Gender Studies department told Prothom Alo that in is evident in Bangladesh’s political history that whenever there is an issue-based movement, women are always present. But they can no longer retain the position afterwards.

In other words, women’s participation is often temporary, issue-based, and time-bound. The family, society, and the state have yet to create structures that make women’s roles sustainable.