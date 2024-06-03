Anwarul Azim's death
Questions arise over controversial figures in AL
About three weeks have passed since the gruesome murder of Jhenaidah-4 lawmaker Anwarul Azim (Anar) in Kolkata. Murder of a sitting MP abroad is unprecedented in the history of the country. Alongside the death of this three-times MP, his controversial activities are also being discussed. As a result, an embarrassed Awami League cannot take a definite political stance in this incident.
There is a discussion inside the ruling party that there are more such controversial ruling party leaders in the current parliament. Questions have arisen as to how these controversial figures could get party nomination bypassing the scrutinisation processes. Some AL leaders said the party must become wary of such controversial leaders but they also voiced apprehension as to how seriously the issue will be taken by the party.
This correspondent talked with several central leaders of AL, ministers and lawmakers. Some of them said they are discomforted by the incident of Anwarul as discussion regarding his gruesome murder was overshadowed by allegations of gold smuggling, hundi business and connection with criminal gangs against the three-time MP.
Ruling AL or the parliament is yet to come up with any official statement seeking justice or investigation into the murder. Sources said AL’s central committee did not hold any meeting following the murder. A meeting of the AL-led 14-party alliance took place after the incident but the issue was not discussed during that meeting. No session of the parliament is running right now but parliamentary standing committees of different ministries including home ministry took place in this time. However, the issue was not discussed during these meetings either.
Many leaders of the party said there are other MPs of the ruling party with a checkered past. Especially in 2008 and 2014 parliaments, more than two dozen MPs were elected from AL who had controversial past. Some of them still remain in the party. Also, persons involved with various corruption and misdeeds got more sway in the last two general elections.
Some controversial figures who became MPs for the first time in the 2014 parliament include Nizam Uddin Hazari from Feni, Shafiqul Islam (Shimul) from Natore, Mizanur Rahman from Khulna and Pankaj Nath from Barishal. Abdur Rahman Badi from Cox’s Bazar, AKMA Awal from Pirojpur, Amanur Rahman Khan Rana from Tangail, Nurunnabi Chowdhury (Shawon) from Bhola, Aslamul Haque (now deceased) and Ilias Uddin Mollah from Dhaka were some controversial MPs from the 2008 parliament.
Controversial figures chosen since 2008
AL sources said the party came across some kind of a leadership vacuum as a section of the leaders known as reformists during the 1/11 period were not given nomination. Also, lobbying from different quarters also played a role in the nomination of AL candidates in that election in 2008. As a result, many controversial figures managed to get AL tickets in that election. In the run up to the next election in 2014, the street movement of BNP and Jamaat turned so violent that uncertainty loomed over that election. Many with money and muscle powers got AL tickets at that election.
A central AL leader on condition of anonymity told Prothom Alo that the politicians would get priority in the party in the pre-1/11 period. The businessmen started to get priority from the 2008 election and controversial figures started to sneak in.
Sources said that a section of the party’s top brass also advocated nominating those with muscle power considering various apprehensions. As a result, the leaders with relatively clean images lost in the race of getting nomination. In the 2018 election, a fresh bunch of businessmen got AL nominations, a trend that continued in the last election too.
A central AL leader on condition of anonymity told Prothom Alo that the politicians would get priority in the party in the pre-1/11 period. The businessmen started to get priority from the 2008 election and controversial figures started to sneak in. Number of such persons started to increase since 2014. Allegations of usurpation, corruption, abetting in crime, drug trade, murder and smuggling started to increase against many MPs.
A total of 62 AL MPs of the previous parliament did not get nomination in the 2014 election and 39 were not given the party's nomination in the 2018 election. In the last general election, a total of 71 MPs of the previous parliament failed to secure the party's nomination. Most of those chosen instead were former bureaucrats and businessmen.
Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (SHUJAN) publishes information of candidates of parliament election. According to SHUJAN, 58 per cent of AL candidates in the 2008 national election were businessmen. In the last election, the share of businessmen increased to 65 per cent.
Besides, there were 281 ongoing criminal cases against 72 AL candidates in the 2008 general election and another 111 candidates were accused in 306 cases in the past. The cases against AL MPs and leaders were dropped as the party came to power in that election, resulting in a drop in the number of ongoing cases against the AL candidates. However, there were 583 cases against 130 AL candidates in the next general election in 2014.
AL joint secretary general AFM Bahauddin Nasim told Prothom Alo that the AL does not nominate known criminals for parliament elections. Besides, the party does not show any leniency if anyone gets involved with criminal activities after getting nomination.
How AL picks MP candidates
After the news of the death of MP Anwarul Azim came to fore, AL general secretary Obaidul Quader at a programme on 23 May told journalists, "It is not important what he (Anwarul Azim) was, we nominated him for the third time due to his popularity.” This remark of the party’s second-in-command drew much flak.
AL has an 11-member parliamentary board led by the party’s chief Sheikh Hasina. This board takes care of party nominations. A member of the board on condition of anonymity told Prothom Alo that the party conducts several surveys on the possible candidates and a coordinated result of the surveys are presented to the nomination board. But in most of the cases, controversial issues including smuggling are overlooked in the report. The candidates’ lists are prepared based on their popularity and connection with the grassroots leaders and activists. The members of the board don’t want to initiate any discussion if any controversy sprung up on anyone.
Former election commissioner Dr M Sakhawat Hossain told Prothom Alo that businessmen and controversial figures have been given priority in recent years. There are rumours of financial transactions behind choosing them.
The party conducts surveys by at least five organisations throughout the year regarding nomination in parliamentary constituencies. The reports are updated every six or three months. Besides, 15 other teams consisting of senior party leaders have been given charge of nomination. The party’s leadership often says that it nominates candidates based on surveys. Many leaders of the party question how the controversial figure can get a nomination despite all these layers.
Former election commissioner Dr M Sakhawat Hossain told Prothom Alo that businessmen and controversial figures have been given priority in recent years. There are rumours of financial transactions behind choosing them. As a result, many with half a century of clean politics get deprived and supplanted by controversial figures.