Questions arise over controversial figures in AL

About three weeks have passed since the gruesome murder of Jhenaidah-4 lawmaker Anwarul Azim (Anar) in Kolkata. Murder of a sitting MP abroad is unprecedented in the history of the country. Alongside the death of this three-times MP, his controversial activities are also being discussed. As a result, an embarrassed Awami League cannot take a definite political stance in this incident.

There is a discussion inside the ruling party that there are more such controversial ruling party leaders in the current parliament. Questions have arisen as to how these controversial figures could get party nomination bypassing the scrutinisation processes. Some AL leaders said the party must become wary of such controversial leaders but they also voiced apprehension as to how seriously the issue will be taken by the party.

This correspondent talked with several central leaders of AL, ministers and lawmakers. Some of them said they are discomforted by the incident of Anwarul as discussion regarding his gruesome murder was overshadowed by allegations of gold smuggling, hundi business and connection with criminal gangs against the three-time MP.

Ruling AL or the parliament is yet to come up with any official statement seeking justice or investigation into the murder. Sources said AL’s central committee did not hold any meeting following the murder. A meeting of the AL-led 14-party alliance took place after the incident but the issue was not discussed during that meeting. No session of the parliament is running right now but parliamentary standing committees of different ministries including home ministry took place in this time. However, the issue was not discussed during these meetings either.