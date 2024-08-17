Didn’t talk about forming a political party: Coordinator Mahfuj Alam
It has been mentioned in a statement that the platform ‘Students Against Discrimination’ did not talk to news agency Reuters about forming a political party. Coordinator of ‘Students Against Discrimination’ liaison committee, Mahfuj Alam said this in a statement on Friday night.
Mahfuj Alam said, “Reuters has misquoted me. And the Bangladeshi media has published a deliberate translation of that misquote. My statement was that we are not thinking about forming a political organisation right now.”
“We are working for the abolition of the fascist structure and for a new political contract. Our primary objective is to sustain the ideology of the mass uprising and to fortify the government,” he added.
This coordinator of the ‘Students Against Discrimination’ liaison committee said further, “I stated in the comment that we will also work on the outline of Bangladesh in future talking to various stakeholders of the state and the society. It would take at least a month for this task. And Reuters also wrote that whether we will form a party or not would be decided after a month.”
“However, Reuters has mistakenly used the word ‘voter’ instead of ‘citizens’. However, we have hardly talked about election-centric politics. I have already written about this to the reporter and he might correct this,’ he continued.
Mahfuj Alam also said, “The Reuters reporter was repeatedly asking questions about the by party structure and if we would form a political party to bypass that.”
“I said that we want a reform of the system not of a party or a person. So that, no matter which party comes to power they are held accountable to the public. But, it was stated in a way that implies as if I wanted ‘minus two’. Which obviously is not my intention,” he added.
Mahfuj Alam then said, “Our goal right now is to direct the political struggle towards constructive action with certain objectives. Everyone will get to know how the political structure will be at the right time.”