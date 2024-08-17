Didn’t talk about forming a political party: Coordinator Mahfuj Alam

It has been mentioned in a statement that the platform ‘Students Against Discrimination’ did not talk to news agency Reuters about forming a political party. Coordinator of ‘Students Against Discrimination’ liaison committee, Mahfuj Alam said this in a statement on Friday night.

Mahfuj Alam said, “Reuters has misquoted me. And the Bangladeshi media has published a deliberate translation of that misquote. My statement was that we are not thinking about forming a political organisation right now.”

“We are working for the abolition of the fascist structure and for a new political contract. Our primary objective is to sustain the ideology of the mass uprising and to fortify the government,” he added.