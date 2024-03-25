‘Boycott India’ dirty politics like that of Pakistan-era: JASOD
The campaign of boycotting Indian products is like the dirty politics practiced during the Pakistan era, said Jatiyatabadi Samajtantrik Dal (JASOD) on Sunday.
The party further said that the politics of boycotting India and the Indian commodities is nothing new.
According to JASOD, this is just a renewal of the politics of religiocrats and their military ruler patrons who used rhetorics like “Islam is in danger” and “the sovereignty and independence of Pakistan being threatened by India” since 1947.
JASOD president Hasanul Haq Inu and general secretary Shirin Akhter said this in a statement sent to the media regarding the ongoing approach that gained traction in social media in Bangladesh.
They further said the same things were said while opposing the traditional Bengali culture, Bangla language, liberation war of the Bengalis, and independent Bangladesh. The nation was oppressed, suppressed, and tortured and the mass killing in 1971 was carried out to weaken this nation.
“Boycott India” or “Boycott Indian products” is not an innocent social movement, said the JASOD president and the general secretary.