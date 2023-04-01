Govt to muzzle people’s voice, no action against the corrupt: Zonayed Saki

Ganosamhati Andolan chief coordinator Zonayed Saki said corrupt people, money launderers and bank looters are responsible for market manipulation. But instead of acting against them, the government wants to muzzle the voice of the people.

Zonayed Saki made this remark while addressing a protest rally in front of National Press Club in Dhaka. Ganosamhati Andolan organised the rally demanding reduction in essential prices as well as withdrawal of cases filed Prothom Alo editor Matirul Rahman and its staff correspondent in Savar Samsuzzaman under the Digital Security Act and immediate release of Samsuzzaman.