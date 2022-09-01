AL-BNP clash leaves 18 injured in Netrokona

Awami League and BNP men clashed in Netrokona’s Madan upazila leaving 18 including policemen injured.

The clash took place at Shahpur Eidgah ground area in Changaon area under the upazila on Thursday.

Police and locals said BNP men thronged Eidgah ground to participate in their pre-scheduled rally protesting against the price hike of fuel and essential commodities and the killing of two BNP leaders allegedly by police firing in Bhola.

The tension broke out at around 12 noon as Awami League men, too, gathered in the area.

As police went to the area, BNP men started hurling brickbats to them. Later the AL men chased BNP activists.