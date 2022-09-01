AL-BNP clash leaves 18 injured in Netrokona

At least 18 people including three policemen were injured as the chase and counter chase continued for around an hour.
Madan police station’s officer-in-charge Mohammad Ferdous Alam, assistant sub inspection Khorshed Alam, constable Ajijul Islam, AL activists Shariful Islam, Ripon Mia, Bulbul Ahmed, Rokon Mia, Anowar Hossain, Mosharraf Hossain and Sagar Mia were admitted to Madan health complex.
Seven BNP men injured in the clash took treatment at local hospitals.
Madan upazila BNP general secretary Rafiqul Islam Akanda said AL and policemen attacked while BNP was carrying out its programme.
Upazila AL general secretary Abul Bashar Khan said BNP men attacked them without any provocation. They also attacked police while they came to bring the situation under control.
He said eight injured AL men were hospitalised and they will file a case over the incident.
OC Ferdous Alam said, “Awami League men started gathering after being informed that BNP is carrying out their programme. Police rushed to the scene hearing the tension prevailing. BNP men hurled brickbats at the police leaving me and two other policemen injured.”
He said police is preparing to file a case over the incident.
Additional policemen have been deployed in the area, the OC added.